After imposter scenarios, surprising confessions, and abductions, there’s still a lot more drama happening in Salem, Illinois. Days of our Lives has managed to keep viewers hooked with its twists and turns and there’s still a lot more to come, be it romances, guilt trips, questions and strong worries.

From confessions and warnings to tense chats and arguments, fans have plenty to look forward to on the daytime drama in the next few episodes. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune into Peacock to watch the long-running soap.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 3, 2025

Jada feels guiltier than ever with how confusing the whole Rafe and Arnold imposter situation is. Has her intimacy with Shawn made her question her own self? Tate and Sophia warn Johnny and Chanel. Do they have some advice for them before they adopt their child? Meanwhile, Paulina and EJ share a heated exchange. What will they be debating about? Lastly, Holly opens up to Doug about her feelings for Tate. How will he truly react?

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

When Alex has an awkward run-in with Joy, how will they navigate this situation? On the other hand, Xander and Philip try to win over Wei Shin. Will they be successful? Sarah and Stephanie have a tense conversation. Will they find a way out of this? Lastly, Cat confides in Marlena about her predicament. What advice will the latter provide to her to ease her mind?

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Stephanie makes a deal with Kayla. Will their plan work out in the long run? Xander and Philip make questionable hires at Titan. How will this affect the working at the company? Belle and Ava lay into Kristen. Will she be able to respond to their questions? Marlena shares worrisome news with Brady about John. Will they come up with a plan to help him out of the situation?

Thursday, March 6, 2025

When Jada tries to spark Rafe’s memory, will her plan work out? Or will she end up being disappointed? Meanwhile, EJ confides in Rita. Will she offer him a shoulder to lean on? Alex jumps to a conclusion about Stephanie. Is he right in assuming about her or will he fall flat when the truth comes out?

Friday, March 7, 2025

Marlena and Steve seek answers about John’s whereabouts. Will they find the clues they are looking for? Tate and Holly argue over Doug’s character. Ava and Brady hash out their feelings together while Kristen holds Rachel to a promise. Will the latter fulfill her promise down the road or forget it?

