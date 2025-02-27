The Young and the Restless is brimming with past connections and new romances. Be it Lily and Damian’s potential future to Audra and Holden’s mysterious history. While Audra did tell her boyfriend Nate that she has a past with Holden, she did not tell him just how strong their feelings were.

She is also adamant on keeping their past a secret and has told the same to Holden. How long will she be able to keep their history a secret, and what will happen when Nate actually finds out how deep things were? Zuleyka Silver, who plays Audra, recently spoke about how Audra and Holden have some unresolved feelings and here’s what the soap star revealed about it.

The Young & The Restless: Zuleyka Silver On Audra Charles & Holden Novak’s Unresolved Feelings

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Zuleyka opened up about the process of portraying Audra’s emotions in this new love triangle and the mindset behind essaying the character this way during this storyline. She shared that she was told Audra would play it down to Nate. “It wasn’t just a fling or a few dates. It was much more intense” than Audra is telling Nate.

Even though Audra only told Nate some of what was true about her and Holden, Zuleyka felt, “That’s actually a lot for Audra, for her to even have these tough conversations. It might not be the whole truth, but it is a lot that she’s confessing.” The character barely trusts people and shares what is true, which is why it’s already a big deal she is telling Nate anything at all.

“They had something really intense, I am playing that there are underlying, unresolved feelings, because I think Audra wouldn’t see him as a threat to her new relationship if there wasn’t something,” the 33-year-old added. She mused that it’s yet to be revealed if it’s about not trusting herself around him or whatever he is holding over her, which will be found out later.

“I think it’s a stronger choice for Audra to play it and approach it as if there’s something unresolved, some unresolved feelings,” Zuleyka felt and further stated, “Who knows, maybe he’s one of the reasons why she doesn’t trust anyone! Maybe him and Noah,” referring to Noah Newman, her former boyfriend and Nick’s son who is currently not actively featured on the show.

“But I think as many layers as I can give the relationship, the stronger it will be,” she concluded. The upcoming weeks will feature more of their past and why they got out of touch. Until then, viewers are curious about Audra and Holden, and some are already starting to really ship them as a couple.

