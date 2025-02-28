Genoa City has had enough kidnappings for a lifetime, but that doesn’t mean The Young and the Restless writers are done with the popular trope. With the abduction of Sharon and Phyllis, another addition has been made to the soap opera’s count of kidnappings. There’s also family drama between Nate, Damian, and Amy.

There is a mysterious past connecting Audra and Holden, and she doesn’t want her boyfriend Nate to know too much about it. On the other hand, Lily and Damian met and he was instantly intrigued by her. Will any sparks fly between the two? Here’s what fans can expect from the February 28, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune into CBS for it.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: February 28, 2025

The episode features Nick and Daniel sitting down with Billy for a quick chat, but they are keeping a secret from him. Is it the truth about Phyllis and Sharon having gone missing? Why are they hiding the reality from him? Is it because Phyllis works with Billy, and he might jump into the fray because of it?

Up next on The Young and the Restless, Audra sets boundaries with Holden. It is evident that she desperately wants to keep their past away from her present. Are there any intense and unresolved feelings that have made her anxious? That isn’t all. She is also busy catching up with her only true friend in town, Sally. Now that she has returned from Paris after a trip with Billy, the girls are catching up together.

There are several topics to discuss, after all. Sally’s romance with Billy, the interference and involvement of Phyllis between them, Audra’s equation with Nate, and plenty of other happenings. Lastly, suspicions mount about Phyllis and Sharon. Will Nick, Daniel, Summer, Mariah, and Chase be able to figure out what happened or will they have to break free on their own?

Sharon and Phyllis are locked in an abandoned building and are trying to tolerate one another so they can figure out a way to get out of the place they are in. How long till they lose hope? Or will Nick do everything he can to ensure he finds them, considering his romantic past with both of them?

Spoiler photos of The Young and the Restless episode show Nick and Daniel having a quick chat, no doubt about Sharon and Phyllis’s disappearance. They are later joined by Billy, who recently returned from Paris with Sally. The last picture is of Sally and Audra catching up over the recent happenings and giving each other not just a listening ear but also some wise advice for their future.

