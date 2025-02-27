Temptation Island is back, and this time, the Netflix dating reality series will be bigger, better, and juicier. Four couples will participate in the hit show, testing out their relationships while being tempted by the singles. The new edition premieres on March 12, 2025, and will be hosted by Mark Walberg.

Temptation Island: Meet The Cast Of Couples & Singles

Shante is a 29-year-old clinical healthcare employee and a pilates instructor, while Brion is a 26-year-old medical and pharmaceutical salesman. Ashley is a 28-year-old accountant and entrepreneur, while Grant is a 28-year-old business owner. Meanwhile, Alexa is a 28-year-old labor and delivery travel nurse, while Lino is a 28-year-old health coach and personal trainer.

Taylor is a 30-year-old health education specialist and certified personal trainer, while Tyler is a 27-year-old salesperson and model. These are the four couples that will be testing their love on Temptation Island. Onto the singles, also known as the tempters, who will make things hard for them.

Case is a 30-year-old entrepreneur and basketball player. Chris is a 29-year-old model and supplement store salesman. Cody is 31 and a residential construction project manager. Dan is 36 and a director of tech sales. Danny is 23 and works in solar sales. Erik is 28 and the owner of a candy company. Giovanni is 29 and a digital marketer.

Hashim is 30 years old and the director of sales. Logan is 23 and works in solar sales. Max is a 30-year-old project manager. Quentin is a 36-year-old fitness trainer. Yamen is a 30-year-old entrepreneur and investor.

Alex is a 26-year-old model and influencer. Amiah is a 24-year-old content creator, influencer, and jeweler. Courtney is a 27-year-old model, actress, TV personality, and entrepreneur. Kay is a 26-year-old fitness influencer. Melissa is 26 years old and works in nightlife hospitality. Mia is a 27-year-old dental assistant. Natalie is 23 years old and works in the sales industry.

Nikki is a 26-year-old aesthetic dermatologist. Olivia R is a 30-year-old personal assistant, while Olivia S is a 24-year-old director of brands and special events. Reba is a 23-year-old digital marketer. Reilly is a 23-year-old nanny and model. That’s a wrap on the couples and singles. The participants will live on a tropical island and test their hearts on Netflix‘s Temptation Island.

