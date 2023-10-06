The popular American dating reality series ‘Temptation Island’ is all set to get an Indian spin and will be streaming on JioCinema.

For the first time ever in India, couples will be seen putting their relationship to test in front of the entire nation in the enchanting setting of a tropical paradise called “Temptation Island”.

Produced by Banijay Asia and powered by Too Yumm, ‘Temptation Island’ will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test. In it, the couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they willfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure.

Surrounded by charming singles, they will grapple with their feelings, confront unfamiliar temptations, and delve into their deepest desires.

‘Temptation Island’ India will soon premiere on JioCinema.

Talking about the American dating reality show, the first season of Temptation Island was filmed on Ambergris Caye in Belize and premiered on January 10, 2001 on Fox. Season 2 premiered on October 31, 2001, and after a nearly two-year long break, season 3 premiered on August 28, 2003.

A revamped version of Temptation Island premiered on the USA Network on January 15, 2019, followed by season 5 on October 10, 2019 and a sixth season on February 16, 2021. Season 7 premiered on March 16, 2022 and its latest outing – season 8, on June 14, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Friends ‘Joey’ Matt LeBlanc Was A Living Snacc In The 90s & This Photo Dump Screams Thirst Trap Making Our Friday Better, Netizens Say “Looks A Bit Like The Young Johnny Depp”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News