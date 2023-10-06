Jeannie Mai Jenkins is leaving no stone unturned to save her marriage with rapper Jeezy. The model and TV host was earlier married to Freddy Harteis. The couple who tied the knot in 2007, called it quits in 2018. Jeannie, then started dating apper Jay Jeezy Jenkinsis. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021.

While Jeannie is still trying to work things out with Jeezy, the rapper has filed for a divorce hinting there is no hope for reconciliation. However, the 44-year-old TV star remains determined to save her marriage, after the 46-year-old rapper recently filed for a divorce.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Jeannie has been spending more time in Atlanta to try to work things out with Jeezy.”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins who tied the knot in 2021 – is desperate to salvage their marriage and she definitely “doesn’t want it to end”.

The celebrity duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home in 2021, and Jeannie previously claimed that marriage had actually made their relationship even stronger.

She told PEOPLE: “That shift marked a moment that I’ve never felt before in my life.”

Jeannie insisted then that she wouldn’t take her husband for granted.

She said: “When you have somebody that loves you so much, especially in the beginning of our relationship, it’s important to savor that person’s hopes and dreams.

“And all too often we either kind of take it for granted, or we start prioritizing differently. And so you lose that person’s excitement. And I don’t want to do that to him, and he wouldn’t want to do that to me.”

Jeezy filed for a divorce in September, but an insider recently revealed that Jeannie’s “committed” to trying to save her marriage.

The source told PEOPLE: “She got married to stay married. She’s committed to trying to save her marriage.”

The insider also suggested that the problems between Jeannie and the rap star recently came to a head.

The source shared: “They’ve had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months.”

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr Pushed Hard For ‘Pepper Potts’ Gwyneth Paltrow To Be A Part Of $600 Million+ Worth The Avengers’ Director, Joss Whedon Said “This Was His Thing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News