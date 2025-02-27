Days of Our Lives can soon expect a lot of drama with the imposter storyline reaching its climax. The Salem, Illinois-based soap opera has been amongst the top four daytime dramas for years, and even though it no longer airs on NBC but streams on Peacock, it’s still a success.

From doubtful thoughts and DNA tests to venting and persuasion, fans can expect a lot of movements in the storylines this week, and the February 27, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives features interesting moments. Here’s what the Thursday episode will be like for long-time viewers of the series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: February 27, 2025

When Jada and Shawn find a man sitting in the Hernandez kitchen, they believe he is the imposter trying to play Rafe. But is he Arnold, or is he the real Rafe? Considering the only difference between the real and the fake Rafe is a minute change in their behavior, it is already tough to figure out which of the identical-looking men is the real deal and who is the culprit.

The episode simply ends on a cliffhanger about who Jada and Shawn are set to arrest. Especially, the response of the man when she asks what happened to Rafe is intriguing. The man does not know who Rafe is, thus making things even more complicated. Fans wonder if he is the real Rafe but has forgotten his memories. What exactly could be happening in Salem?

Up next on Days of Our Lives, Gabi reaches the hospital and asks Kayla to run a DNA test to prove that Rafe is not the real Rafe but an imposter. Since she became suspicious about the imposter’s behavior, she has been on the hunt for clues and answers. Will the DNA test prove her right or complicate things even further for her? How will she wade through this never-ending puzzle?

Meanwhile, Belle vents to Marlena. Now that she is more skeptical about EJ, how will she deal with their equation? Will his confession change things for the good or the bad? Will Marlena give her some rock-sold advice on how to deal with this new issue? Or will she just be a shoulder to lean on?

When Brady tries to persuade Ava, will she truly listen to him? Or will some cracks surface in their romance, allowing Kristen to do what she does best? Lastly, Kristen laments to EJ. Is it about Brady and Ava, or has her decision not to free her backfired? Will he offer her some sound advice? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives as it streams on Peacock.

