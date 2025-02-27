The drama regarding The Real Housewives of New Jersey doesn’t seem to end with new rumors and tips coming in every few days. From the season 14 reunion being cancelled to the series currently on pause by Bravo, there has been a lot of buzz regarding the popular edition of the reality franchise.

When the reunion was cancelled last year, no concrete reason was given but fans made their own guesses. Now, a new report has revealed exactly why that decision was made and how it stemmed from all the behind the scenes chaos between the cast. Here’s what we know about the same.

Why Was The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 14 Reunion Cancelled By Bravo?

According to OK Magazine, a number of factors resulted in the cancellation of the reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14. A source told them, “It was a conglomerate of all of the cast being so toxic behind the scenes that production was worried the fourth wall would be broken.”

To add to it, there were countless leaks about the housewives and Bravo wasn’t happy about it. The insider stated, “Stuff would come out about the cast they didn’t necessarily want out there.” Moreover, the group got so fractured that the cast was specific about who they didn’t want to film with

“Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice wouldn’t film together and Margaret said she wouldn’t be in the same room with Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas. Teresa refused to film with Melissa and Joe Gorga, and Melissa refused to film with Teresa. It was a mess,” the source alleged about the situation.

Bravo reportedly got sick of all the conditions and tantrums shown by the cast and their husbands, which is why they lost it. “They felt like they didn’t need all of these headaches and aggravation. So, they pulled the plug on the reunion,” as per the report. It also ruined the plans the network had for the series, ultimately leading to putting the future of RHONJ in jeopardy.

“The reunion was slotted to be three episodes and, as is a well-known fact, the reunions always bring in the best ratings,” the source said and felt that having to cancel one of the most important aspects of the season was not a decision that went down well “and cost the network millions of dollars.”

The friction between the cast and their ability to not even “proceed with a reunion” showed the network that they shouldn’t put too much faith in them or the edition. This is reportedly to be exactly why they are not rushing to bring New Jersey back and why the fate of the series is currently hanging.

“They’re annoyed and are just leaving things in limbo for the time being with no timeline of when and if they’ll actually bring the show back,” the source concluded about The Real Housewives of New Jersey. There have been many casting reports but Bravo claims none of the reports are true.

