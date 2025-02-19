While The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to premiere in March and the Miami edition will be up next, it’s the New Jersey edition that was hung for a while. RHONJ was put on pause by Bravo while they figured out if a reboot was needed or a potential cast shakeup especially with the rampant feuds.

Mainly the massive tiff between sisters-in-law Teresa Giuidce and Melissa Gorga that doesn’t seem to be salvageable any longer. Now, a report has revealed the three names that have been retained by the network and what their potential plans could be regarding the series and what could be next.

Real Housewives Of New Jersey: Which Cast Members Have Been Retained?

According to OK! Magazine, the three housewives that have been retained are Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania. Meanwhile, the other cast members namely Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda were not given retention notices like the former three recently were.

As per the report, this is a clear signal that Bravo is not looking at them for a spot on the next season of New Jersey or even a side project or spinoff series. It was previously reported that Rachel was a strong contender to be back on the show but as per the source, her husband ruined her chances.

“Bravo found her husband difficult to deal with behind the scenes and didn’t feel it was worth the headache,” an insider claimed, thus cutting off any of the chances Rachel could be back on the long-time, popular reality series. When it comes to Melissa, the decision might be shocking but thought out.

“Bravo loves the dynamic her husband brings to the show. They find him funny and think viewers enjoy watching him do shots and interact with the other men,” the source told the portal and added, “This isn’t something they wanted to let go of just yet.” For the unversed, Melissa’s husband Joe is the real brother of Teresa and they do not get along well since their marriage.

The insider alleged, “As far as where the women will wind up at this point, it’s looking likely RHONJ will be led by Melissa and Dolores, and Teresa will be given a spin-off.” This is due to the fact that the two refuse to get along and do not want to work together. “There just isn’t a world where that has any chance of happening due to where things stood last season,” they felt.

Even till date, Teresa and Melissa are not on the same page and do not plan to sort things out. Meanwhile, Kim DePaola, a former cast member of RHONJ confirmed that Teresa, Melissa and Dolores have been retained. The network gave them letters “to keep them engaged” or “as a token of good faith” which also hinted at their desire to keep them casted on Bravo.

