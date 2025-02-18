The past couple of weeks have seen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry very active in the public eye with the Invictus Games. Her cooking and lifestyle show With Love, Meghan was postponed from January to March due to the unfortunate California wildfires. It’s now slated for a March 4, 2025, release.

Meghan recently revealed the rebrand of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. It is now called Ever After, a phrase she has often used recently. The brand’s newly launched website also features a photo of Meghan and Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle Rebrands Lifestyle Brand To Ever After

Meghan took to her Instagram account to share the renaming of her brand and why she chose to do so. The video she posted was captioned, “In two weeks, my series on Netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into,” referring to the brand new name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

She explained that “as ever” means “as it’s always been” and that people who have followed her since her blog The Tig will know what this means to her. The Duchess added, “This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish: food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy.”

American Riviera Orchard was the original name she picked because it’s her neighborhood and a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited her to things manufactured and grown in that particular area. Now, Netflix is not just her partner in her show but also her lifestyle brand.

As Ever🤍: Meghan unveils her rebranded lifestyle brand, As Ever, marking a new chapter in food, gardening, and thoughtful living. Sweet little Lilibet features on the newly launched https://t.co/phMZxeukCh website. It marks a new chapter for Meghan’s lifestyle brand🫶. — Rebecca 🤎 (@rebecca_sussex) February 18, 2025

Meghan shared that she secured the name in 2022, which has now officially been announced. “Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam,” she said, being very passionate about sharing her jams and recipes. “There are so many more products that I just love, and now it’s time to share them with you,” she concluded.

Meghan Markle Shares Rare Picture With Lilibet On Website

Meanwhile, the website of As Ever has a beautiful photo of the Duchess of Sussex with Princess Lilibet that has fans going aww. It features the mother and daughter duo holding hands and walking through a sunny, grassy field with many trees, greenery, sunshine, and the ocean in the background.

In the photo, both of them are wearing white outfits as they hop barefoot, Lilibet’s hair flowing with the breeze. For the uninitiated, Meghan and Harry have kept their children out of the spotlight as they live in Montecito, California. This makes any of their images quite a rare scene.

Oh my Lord 🥰🥰🥰 Princess Lilibet & Mummy! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8PZnNWEPjI — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) February 18, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Returns To SNL With A Hilarious Spanking Twist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News