Former actress Meghan Markle left the glamor world after marrying Prince Harry. However, since their marriage, the couple has only attracted controversies. From Markle not getting accustomed to Royal culture to the duo leaving Royal duties to settle as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they have always been in the headlines, mostly for all the wrong reasons.

Now, Markle has again made her way into the news after British journalist Tom Quinn wrote about her for The London Times. In the article, Quinn mentioned how she had been allegedly nicknamed ‘Duchess of Difficult’ by the Royal staff for her behavioral pattern.

As he wrote in the article, one of the palace staff members allegedly told him, “She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system.” Reportedly, Meghan Markle couldn’t understand why King Charles III was so “formal” with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the nickname, the informant declared that Meghan Markle was also called ‘Mystic Meg’ because of her “woke” nature. Apart from this, Markle also had an issue with the servants when she stayed inside the palace. Explaining her pattern of nature, the insider said, “Though absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff — she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was. One minute she would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night.”

Quinn further wrote in his article that Meghan Markle wanted to get things done a certain way and change the “status quo.” One of her staff members once shared, “It was extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the royal family through the meeting. I think this was typical of what happened throughout her time at Kensington Palace and then Windsor. She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns — except the royal family is not really a bull.”

Despite her attitude, many servants were not anti- Meghan Markle. A few mentioned her “straightforward and matter-of-fact” nature and praised her for that. The source continued that it won’t be easy if someone wants to create waves in the Royal family because the senior royals will always back the courtiers based on their childhood connection.

