The Fantastic Four has long held a special place in the Marvel Comics universe, serving as one of the most iconic superhero teams. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961, the team, comprising Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing, has been a cornerstone of Marvel’s storytelling. After years of anticipation, the Fantastic Four are finally set to join the MCU with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Expectations are sky-high for how the beloved characters will be reimagined and integrated into the MCU. The film is slated for release in 2025 and is expected to be a major turning point for the MCU’s future storylines. Fans recently witnessed the first look at the upcoming film with the release of the Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser trailer. The anticipation for the movie reached a fever pitch when the trailer debuted online, setting an unprecedented record for a non-sequel Marvel film.

First Steps Trailer Had 202 Million Views In First 24 Hours, The Highest For A Non-Sequel Marvel Movie

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer shattered records upon its release, amassing an astounding 202 million views across all platforms within the first 24 hours. This makes it the most-watched trailer for a Marvel Studios movie that is not a sequel, as per Deadline. For the record, it is not a sequel to any previous Fantastic Four movie but rather a fresh take on the legendary characters.

The trailer now ranks third in the studio’s history, following the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine (365 million views) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (355 million views), both of which had the advantage of being highly anticipated follow-ups. As per Deadline, the 202 million views include TikTok metrics as well. However, even without factoring in TikTok, the trailer remains dominant, topping YouTube’s trending charts and achieving the highest-ever live viewer count for a Marvel YouTube livestream.

The remarkable viewership numbers indicate massive excitement for the Fantastic Four’s entry into the MCU. The film will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25, 2025.

