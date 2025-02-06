Anthony Mackie is set to don the stars and stripes again in Captain America: Brave New World, marking his first solo film as the iconic Marvel superhero. After inheriting the shield from Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, Mackie’s character, Sam Wilson, fully embraced his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, proving himself the rightful successor.

With the highly anticipated fourth Captain America film on the horizon, fans are eager to see how Sam Wilson evolves in the MCU as a potential leader of the new Avengers. In a recent interview, Mackie opened up about his character’s dual responsibility, balancing his duty as Captain America while potentially guiding Earth’s Mightiest Heroes into their next era.

Anthony Mackie says Captain America will succeed as an Avenger and a solo superhero.

During a conversation with ScreenRant ahead of Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie shared his perspective on Sam Wilson’s evolving role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked whether his character is more focused on being an Avenger or standing strong as Captain America, Mackie emphasized that Sam possesses the resilience and leadership skills to excel in either capacity.

“I think he would succeed as an Avenger because he’s a leader of men. He has a military background. He was a counselor, so he has the mental aptitude to talk to people and talk them on or off the ledge; one of his greatest superpowers is his empathy and compassion. So I think he would be amazing with a group.” Mackie also stated that his character would be great as an individual.

“I think as an individual, just simply as Captain America, he still has the fortitude and the wherewithal to be a pretty successful standalone superhero,” Mackie remarked. While the Avengers currently lacks a clear leader following the departures of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, Sam Wilson could step up to fill that void. With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, speculation is mounting that Sam’s leadership will be crucial in assembling the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

