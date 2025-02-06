The sixth season of The Kardashians is finally here, and fans are excited to get back into the world of the Kardashian and Jenner families. The trailer already gave a glimpse of what to expect, and the storyline of Kim Kardashian becoming the mom-ager of her daughter, North, was one of them. The viewers were amused seeing the reality star take on the role.

The first episode, which premiered on February 6, 2025, gave a more detailed look at the process behind North easing into the industry and Kim having a hard time with it. Here’s what happened and what the Skims founder revealed about her worries and concerns to her mother and sister.

Is Kim Kardashian Worried About Daughter North’s Career Impacting Her Own?

During a scene in the first episode of season six, Kim sits with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloe Kardashian, to discuss how things have been and gotten complicated for her ever since North’s career started taking off. She feels, “I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy,” and further adds, “It’s just, it was not on my list.”

“It was not on my Bingo card for this year,” Kim reiterated. Kris chimed in, “It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of energy.” Considering she has been the mother and manager of her six kids, the matriarch has a good deal of experience with it. “And I’m not ready,” Kim pointed out, after which Khloe said, “You’re like, I have my own sh*t to manage,” as the conversation continued.

Kim said, “If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it’s like her or me,” referring to being unable to do more of what her career demands. In a confessional, she further discussed the situation and shared her thoughts about the changing dynamic with North growing up.

“I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon,” stated Kim, who has 3 more kids with rapper Kanye West. She said, “I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well balanced.”

She concluded, “All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance.” One fan replied, “Kim has Kris, North has Kim, it’s the perfect lineage.” Another had a sweet message of support for her. “You got this Kimmy! It’s in your DNA!” they responded.

North has been getting many offers for the unversed and was seen as a young Simba in The Lion King production. She was also featured on her father’s song Talking / Once Again. Most recently, the 11-year-old was a part of FKA Twigs’ song Childlike Things.

