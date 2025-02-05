The 15th season of The Real Housewives of New York City was criticized for being boring and uninteresting, but the drama towards the end managed to increase viewership. The finale and the reunion saw plenty of emotions, allegations, and breakdowns, with Brynn Whitfield in the middle of it all.

The reality star also faced ire from the fans for lying, manipulating, and gaslighting throughout the season, especially her behavior with Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan. Here’s what happened at the reunion that made Brynn tear down and how Ubah responded to her meltdown.

Brynn Whitfield Breaks Down After Being Called Out For Lying & Manipulating On RHONY

At the reunion, the other housewives called out Brynn and how she lied regarding Ubah, knowing about her sexual assault history. She tried to defend herself well into the get-together but eventually broke down in tears. Ubah stated that Brynn has been trying to discredit and hurt her ever since the day they met despite her always sticking up for her instead.

Sai de Silva felt, “When you weaponize your experience for the downfall of a friend, it is awful,” and then asked, “Do you not see the implications of this allegation?” When Brynn stated that she later mentioned that Ubah might not know about her traumatizing past, the cast wasn’t having any of that.

They slammed her for bringing such a sensitive and serious issue into this mess while acting as if Ubah’s reputation, which she actively tried to ruin with allegations, was trivial. After Ubah vented her anger, she told Brynn, “The good thing is, I forgive you. I’m not mad at you, but we will never go back to what we were, ever,” and she wanted nothing to do with her.

Ubah said she loved their friendship once, but they were done. She stated, “I want to go back to when I didn’t know who the f*ck you were. That’s where we’re going back.” Later, an emotional Brynn claimed that it was just her anger talking and Ubah didn’t mean any of those harsh words.

“Ubah loves me. Ubah would murder the person,” she said, referring to the one who assaulted her years ago. When Ubah heard her apology and saw her break into tears, she approached Brynn and hugged her. “I wasn’t trying to take you down,” the latter said, adding, “It felt that way, and I’m sorry, but you know me,” Ubah said she needed time to get over the hurt.

‘It’s going to take me a while, maybe a long time, but I love you, and I’m not wishing you anything bad,” Ubah told her co-star and heartedly applauded her for having the courage to speak up about the trauma she had faced on national television. “I don’t know this time. I can’t undo it,” Brynn cried.

