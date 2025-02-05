After a long hiatus, IU is back with another K-drama, and that too with Park Bo-Gum. Here’s when and where you can watch their new series, ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines.’

IU is a popular South Korean actress and singer who has previously worked on many projects and proved her versatility time and again. She is mainly known for her performances in ‘Hotel del Luna,’ ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlett Heart Ryeo,’ ‘My Mister,’ and more. However, she was last seen in the 2023 movie, ‘Dream’ alongside Park Seo-Joon, and it’s been a long time since she appeared in any drama.

Now, after a hiatus, the singer-cum-actress has returned to the K-drama world, and she has been paired with Park Bo-Gum for her upcoming series, ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines.’ It has already started to create a lot of buzz, and fans have been going wild about it. The first look and teaser have been released along with its premiere date. Read ahead to find out all the details about the drama.

Written by ‘Fight My Way’ writer Lim Sang-Chun and directed by Kim Won-Seok, the K-drama is about Ae-Sun and Gwan-Sik’s adventurous life stories as they explore different seasons on Jeju Island. While IU will be seen as the bold and rebellious Ae-Sun, Park Bo-Gum will play the calm, composed, and reliable Gwan-Sik. How a story unfolds connecting these two different personalities is all about the series.

Netflix announced its release date and its unique premiering schedule. ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ will stream from March 7, 2025, and will wrap within four weeks since its premiere. The 16-episode drama will have weekly releases, with four episodes dropping every Friday (March 7-March 28). Each four-episode format will depict each season, spanning spring, summer, fall, and winter.

Netflix’s Senior Director, Bae Jong Byung, explained his reasoning behind this decision: “Since the story is structured in four acts, we discussed with the creators how best to deliver the story to viewers. We concluded that releasing four episodes per week over four weeks would allow audiences to fully appreciate the storytelling intent and enjoy the experience to the fullest.”

The director, Kim Won-Seok, explained the storyline: “It’s a story about a girl who dreams endlessly but faces repeated setbacks due to poverty, her island upbringing, and simply being a woman. Yet, she always rises again. Gwan Sik, on the other hand, is a reliable man who would do anything for Ae Sun. Their journey, whether together or apart, is a grand adventure through life.”

He even talked about IU and Park Bo-Gum’s on-screen chemistry and shared that people would love to see them together as “one of the most entertaining and captivating pairings.”

