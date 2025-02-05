BLACKPINK member and K-pop sensation Rosé suffers from anxiety attacks. Once, the songstress admitted it in an interview and shared how she deals with it.

Roseanne Park, a.k.a Rosé, is a talented singer, songwriter, and musician. Born in Auckland, the songstress debuted in the K-pop industry with the girl gang BLACKPINK under the label YG Entertainment. Rosé later created her name in the music industry, not only in South Korea but also internationally. Recently, she worked with Bruno Mars on a song called ‘APT,’ which earned millions of views and became a viral sensation all over the globe.

Last year, Rosé opened up about her mental health issues and anxiety attacks in an interview. She even explained how she deals with her anxiousness and what helps her in those moments. This is not the first time that the songstress has candidly talked about it; she also admitted it earlier. The topic ‘mental health’ has always been a taboo in the K-pop music industry.

When Rosé appeared on Therapuss with Jake Shane, the K-pop idol, shared that it was in recent times she noticed her anxiety. The 27-year-old singer said, “I think it’s gone awful over these past few years.” She further explained that her friends who have known her for 3 or 4 years told her she has been “different” this year. To which she was like, “’ Am I?’ I think that’s probably the anxiety.”

Recalling how she got accustomed to stress balls to relieve her anxiety, Rosé said, “I’m like, ‘I don’t understand stress balls, like why would you ever need them?’ is what I thought, until I came across one during a meeting once. I was like, ‘Ew, what is that?’ I touched it and thought it was disgusting. And then I touched it again and was like, ‘Oh, it’s kind of a cool texture,'” and the rest was history.

The ‘Gone’ singer started using stress balls at every meeting and got through them well. She believes using stress balls “just helps.” This was when she got diagnosed with “bad anxiety.” She now knows she has anxiety and can tell people around her that she needs a 5-minute break. Revealing her break time, Rosé said, “You know how people go for smoke breaks? I need a squishy break.”

Before this conversation, the songstress had talked about mental health at an event hosted by First Lady Jill Biden. She said, “For me to create and share positivity through my music, my mental health needs to be taken care of as a matter of priority. Just as we train ourselves for better health and fitness, mental health can only be maintained with equally, if not more attention, as our physical well-being.”

Taking care of one’s mental health first is very important. What are your thoughts about Rosé’s anxiety coping process?

