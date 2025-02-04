Netflix has released a lineup of five new variety shows on February 3, 2025. The shows will be of a wide range of genres and themes. Each has been designed to deliver a fun and light mood format with episodes running for 30 minutes or under. The new launch includes shows like ‘Subjective Kitchen,’ ‘Screwdriver: Finding the Missing Screw,’ and more.

There are no fixed number of episodes; each show will feature new formats and guests every week and has promised year-round entertainment.

So, here are the five Variety shows premiering in February 2025.

Subjective Kitchen

First up on the list is ‘Subjective Kitchen’ (literal title), a cooking talk show starring chef Choi Kang Rok and actor Moon Sang Hoon. The duo creates personalized dishes without a set menu. New guests arrive each week with unique stories and charm through a “subjective order form.”

The variety show will air on Netflix every Saturday after its February 22, 2025 premiere.

Screwdriver: Finding the Missing Screw

‘Screwdriver: Finding the Missing Screw’ (literal title) is already getting a lot of attention from the audience. The show will see Beat Coin’s PD Park In-Seok and the eccentric ‘dynamic five’ cast, including Kim Sook, Hong Jin Kyung, Cho Sae Ho, Joo Woo Jae, and 2 PM’s Wooyoung. Their chemistry has already sparked a lot of reactions from netizens.

The show is about the comedic talents who would come forward to explore the joys and sorrows of life differently.

It will air every Sunday from February 23, 2025, on Netflix.

Club Maniac: The Newbie Obsessed with Clubs

The third show from the list, ‘Club Maniac: The Newbie Obsessed with Clubs (literal title), is about a club exploration project. Defconn will meet veteran members of different clubs every week on this show. It promises to deliver an exciting ride for the audience, highlighting diverse hobbies, clubs, and unique charms of people from different backgrounds. Netflix’s hit show Single Inferno’s production team, including PDs Kim Jae-Won and Park Su-Ji, along with writer Lee Jung-Hwa, have joined hands to bring this project to life, raising a lot of anticipation among the viewers.

It will premiere on February 24, 2025, and will air every Monday.

Choo-ry Choo-ry

“Choo-ry Choo-ry” is a talk show that the MMA fighter Choo Sung-Hoon will host. As he is known for his candid and unfiltered personality, the show will delve into interviewing his guests in his charismatic way. The show promises to explore heartwarming and genuine conversations with the guests while delivering fun moments and creating a connection. Comedian Lee Chang-Ho joined the show to enhance its entertainment value.

It will stream every Wednesday on Netflix from February 26, 2025.

Crazy Delicious: A Gourmet Friend’s Go-To Restaurants

Another food-related variety show is launching on Netflix. “Crazy Delicious: A Gourmet Friend’s Go-To Restaurants” is a culinary talk-travel show that revolves around food enthusiasts who will take the audience on a ride to explore their favorite dining spots. Sung Si Kyung and Matsushige Yutaka, famously known as “Goro-san” from the Japanese hit drama “Solitary Gourmet,” will represent the two countries – Korea and Japan in this show. The variety show promises to deliver a flavorful journey to the viewers as Korea, Japan, and a third country come together to talk about food-centered experiences.

“Crazy Delicious: A Gourmet Friend’s Go-To Restaurants” premieres on February 27, 2025. To watch it, tune in every Thursday starting from the release date.

It’s a crazy lineup on Netflix, for sure. Are you excited for these 5 variety shows?

