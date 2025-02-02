The Sandman has been one of the most successful shows in recent times. The series, which is based on the graphic novels of the same name by Neil Gaiman, opened to largely favorable reviews across the globe. The Sandman premiered in 2022 and fans have been anticipating a sequel ever since.

The show’s production came to a half due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but it was resumed between June 2023 and August 2024. As fans eagerly awaited news on the sequel, they were hit with the shocking news of a sexual assault scandal by author Neil Gaiman. The British writer, who has several books and accolades to his name, stunned the community when Vogue released a detailed account of his heinous activities as claimed by several women.

Come February 1, 2025, Netflix has released an update for The Sandman. The show will have a second season but alas it will be the final one. Netflix released a teaser poster for season two of The Sandman. Calling it ‘The Final Season,’ Netflix announced that the show will release on the platform sometime this year.

Dream’s journey has all been building to this. The story of THE SANDMAN comes to its epic conclusion in 2025, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IwDbohR74U — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) January 31, 2025

Along with the teaser poster, The Sandman’s showrunner Allen Heinberg also issued a statement that the plan from the start was to only have two seasons of the show, citing the limited nature of the original source material. He expressed his gratitude towards the streaming giant and the fans and hoped to have done justice to the original story with the adaptation.

The shelving of The Sandman joins the ranks of Gaiman’s other creations getting affected as well. The writer exited from Good Omens season 3 whereas the Disney adaptation of his books Coraline and The Graveyard Book has been cancelled as well.

While Gaiman’s scandal might not have directly affected the end of The Sandman, it does linger around like a shadow on the show. Netflix is no stranger to cancelling shows after just one season, so it is not much of a surprise that The Sandman is facing the cut after just two seasons.

