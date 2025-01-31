Several Real Housewives cast members have been open about considering leaving at some point of time. Even Kyle Richards had a big meltdown on a recent episode of Beverly Hills and wanted to really leave the series after 14 long seasons.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Fessler has revealed that she once threatened to quit the New Jersey edition in a fit of rage after having a huge fight with Jackie Goldschneider on the popular reality series. Here’s what the reality star shared about the incident and what led to her feeling that way at the time.

Jennifer Fessler On When She Threatened To Quit The Real Housewives Of New Jersey

During her appearance on the Perfectly Twisted podcast, Jennifer shared the incident where she wanted to leave the Bravo show. “When I started, I got into it at one point with Jackie Goldschneider,” she said and added, “It was very short-lived, and it didn’t even.. it got lost on the editing floor.” But she thought the argument was big and she left the party after that incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Fessler (@jennfessler)

“I said to one of the producers, ‘I’m done, I quit, this is not for me. I don’t, this is not my energy. I don’t want this in my life you know, f*ck this!’ And he’s like, ‘Really? Call me tomorrow and tell me the same thing,’” Jennifer recalled. Later, when she had cooled off, she realized they were right and she didn’t want to leave because she found the show “very addictive.”

For the unversed, the TV personality has appeared as a friend on the 13th and 14th seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She thinks the series is like an adrenaline rush.” It is not clear if she would be back for the next season as the edition has been put on pause by Bravo at the moment.

When Jennifer Fessler Left After Explosive Argument In Season 14

Meanwhile, the above incident wasn’t the only time Jennifer walked away on the show. During the season 14 finale, a physical altercation happened where even a glass pitcher was broken as a result of the heated fight. She tried to calm the housewives down but got annoyed and left the restaurant.

“I’m gonna go. I can’t mediate this. You guys have gotten used to this level of disgusting. I’m not used to this. I don’t want to be around this. It’s f*cking gross,” she told her cast members. Jennifer later shed some light on her decision to walk away and leave the area during her confessional taping.

“In my world, you either smash glass or you break bread. They don’t really go together, right? Lunch is over. I‘ll take the mozzarella to go,” the reality star quipped about the explosive incident that happened on RHONJ 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Fessler (@jennfessler)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Grammys 2025: Will Taylor Swift Continue Her Winning Streak Or Sabrina Carpenter Steal Her Thunder? Here’s Where & When To Watch The Awards For All Your Answers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News