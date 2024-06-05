For the first time in the history of the East Coast-based reality show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey will not have a traditional reunion this season, unlike the previous ones. Season 14 of the show will end with an unresolved note for many cast members and not with a reunion episode.

This came following the fractured season of RHONJ and longstanding rifts between co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jenn Fessler. The conflict between the co-stars also led to split panels at BravoCon over the past two years, which caused the network to reject the reunion. Also, the season’s central conflict revolves around housewives and sisters-in-law Teresa and Melissa. Both haven’t interacted in the entire season until the dramatic finale, which was teased in the premiere episode.

An insider has confirmed to People, “A reunion is meant to have resolution, and it’s clear in the season finale that there is no path forward in that type of setting. So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

It is understandable for Real Housewives fans that in this environment, the experience of a reunion won’t be pleasant. In fact, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac underwent a major cast reboot as the conflicts between the earlier cast couldn’t be resolved. In the history of The Real Housewives, the only time a reunion was canceled was in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City. But again, the network rebooted the cast for Season 14 of RHONY while firing all the ladies from Season 13. The same might be the case for RHONJ as the discord between the co-stars is tearing them further apart.

While Bravo hasn’t commented on casting, a source revealed to People that the network hasn’t made any decision about RHONJ. The source said, “Everything and anything is on the table.” The insider claims, “all options are being discussed and nothing official about the show has been decided.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo at 8 p.m. on Sundays.

