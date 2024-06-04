Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a Japanese role-playing video game set to arrive on the OTT platform on Prime Video titled Like a Dragon: Yakuza. It will be adapted as a live-action series and released in the latter half of this year. Ryoma Takeuchi will lead the show and portray the role of Kazuma Kiryu. Keep scrolling to know about the upcoming series in detail.

Plot–

The series depicts the lives of fierce yet passionate gangsters and people living in a huge entertainment district, Kamurochō, a fictional district modeled after the violent Shinjuku ward’s Kabukichō, that acts as the backdrop of the gameplay. Like a Dragon: Yakuza showcases modern Japan and the dramatic stories of these intense characters, such as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games in the past have not been able to explore.

It is set in 1995 and 2005, spanning across two time-periods, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, an original crime-suspense-action series, follows the life, childhood friends, and repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity.

Cast & Crew –

Ryome Takeuchi will play the lead role in the Like a Dragon: Yakuza series, and speaking about his experience, the actor said, “I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of Kazuma Kiryu, a beloved character and the game series. I strongly felt that I was willing to put my life on the line. The audience will enjoy the show’s human drama and conflict that unfolds around Kazuma Kiryu. Moreover, please take a look at Kiryu’s intense fighting scenes with the Dragon tattoo on his back.”

Hotel Royal, The Gun, We Make Antiques! and 100 Yen Love fame Japanese director Masaharu Take directed Like a Dragon: Yakuza. The director said, “I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza. The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of effort from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the Year of the Dragon. Please look forward to Kazuma Kiryu, played by Ryoma Takeuchi.”

Masayoshi Yokoyama, Head of RYUGAGOTOKU Studio and Executive Producer from Sega released the Yakuza game in 2005. Yokoyama said, “Since the day I first put pen to paper on the original “Yakuza“’s script, I’ve never once thought about revisiting any of my work on the series. It’s because I understand all too well the challenges and hardships that come with remaking a finished title. However, if I were ever sent to the past through some kind of cosmic joke, this is the experience I’d want to create. If I had to go through the wringer anyhow, I’d want to make the most engaging versions of Kamurochō and Kazuma Kiryu I could —and this show has it all.

There is no question that Prime Video’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza will become another landmark release for the Like a Dragon series. While the games let you experience their world through a subjective lens, this adaptation will be the ultimately objective way to enjoy the show. I have no doubt that fans of the series will be drawn to how it brings the games to life and adds new surprises. Newcomers, I’m sure, will find themselves invested simply in the gritty realism of the show. If anything, I’d love to watch this version alongside audiences all around the world—experiencing all of its intensity and soaking in every single second.”

What the Amazon MGM Studios think about Like a Dragon: Yakuza?

James Farrell, Head of International Originals, Amazon MGM Studios, said, “We are thrilled and extremely excited to announce the Amazon Original action-drama Like a Dragon: Yakuza, based on the popular Japanese game series.” James continued, “The unfettered appeal for Japanese content from within Japan and other parts of the world has been growing exponentially. While Prime Video Japan continues to offer a variety of content across genres, adapting an internationally popular game franchise that has such deep resonance and layered characters presents a unique charm and makes for an extremely compelling watch. We are committed to augmenting our content library and are confident that Like a Dragon: Yakuza will strike a chord with audiences all over the world.”

Release Date-

The live-action thriller series Like a Dragon: Yakuza, based on the video game of the same name, will be streaming on Prime Video on October 25, 2024.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Netflix’s The Diplomat Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News