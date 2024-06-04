Get ready to witness a new batch of hot singles stepping onto Love Island! The 11th season of the UK version of the dating reality show is here and has brought with it 12 young people from different walks of life with one common goal: finding love.

Once again hosted by Maya Jama, the show will feature contestants taking a shot at love as they enter a villa to find their perfect match. Want to know more about the 12 singles who are ready to set the screens on fire? Let’s meet the cast of Love Island UK Season 11.

Harriet Blackmore

Harriet Blackmore is a dancer and a personal shopper from Brighton. The 24-year-old calls herself the ‘It’ girl of Brighton. She has connections with some high-profile people, including YouTuber Saffron Barker and rapper ArrDee. Harriet promises to bring drama to the villa while being fun, entertaining, flirtatious with the boys, and a good friend to the girls.

Ciaran Davies

21-year-old Ciaran Davies belongs to Pencoed, South Wales, and is a professional surveyor. Being a rugby player, he is likely to attract the women on the island with his athletic body. Ciaran is looking for the right partner who is good-looking and has a sense of humour. At the same time, loyalty is the most important thing for him in a relationship.

Patsy Field

Patsy Field is a 29-year-old office administrator, native to Orpington in Greater London. She was born with a condition named Erb’s Palsy, which caused one of her arms to be shorter than the other. Patsy believes her condition does not hold her back but makes her different and special.

Munveer Jabbal

At 30, Munveer Jabbal is the oldest contestant on the show and believes that turning 30 made him think of the next phase of his life. Munveer, a recruitment manager at Surbiton, Surrey, says he has high standards and is too picky in his romantic choices. Tired of the dating scene in London, Munveer believes he will be able to find love on the show.

Samantha Kenny

26-year-old Liverpool native Samantha Kenny hopes to settle down by finding her Mr Right on Love Island. The makeup artist has a thing for cockney boys and hopes to find one on the show. With her bubbly and opinionated personality, Samantha is expected to stir up much drama.

Mimii Ngulube

Mimii Ngulube will bring up the style quotient in the show, as the 24-year-old mental health nurse loves to dress up. The Portsmouth native describes herself as a ‘girl’s girl’ who is always there for her friends. Mimii has a funny and honest personality and believes she can quickly identify liars. After failed attempts at online dating, Mimii is willing to find someone special on Love Island.

Ayo Odukoya

Ayo Odukoya is a 25-year-old model from Canning Town who considers his tall height as a major plus in his personality. He believes he would bring excitement and joy to the show and is looking for a ‘Brunette’ with a ‘nice bum.’ Ayo, who has done shoots for Kults Models, wants to find a match with whom he can do stuff.

Nicole Samuel

24-year-old Nicole Samuel is an accounts manager-slash-model from Aberdare, Wales. She enjoyed her single life and loved getting attention from different boys. On Love Island, she is looking for someone who is ‘cheeky, wild, and chatty.’ Nicole, who is a former street dancing champion, claims to have a ‘big personality’ which will help her become the ‘biggest star’ of the season.

Sean Stone

Sean Stone is a salesman and the owner of an online business from Hertford, Hertfordshire. The 24-year-old is choosy about love but has a caring and thoughtful personality. Sean says the only thing missing from his life is a soulmate, which he intends to find on Love Island.

Sam Taylor

Sam Taylor is a hair stylist who believes his charming looks do not align with his profession. The 23-year-old has an energetic personality, which his friends call a ‘bit crazy.’ Hailing from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, Sam seeks a real connection that matches his energy. He is looking forward to having meaningful conversations with co-contestants on the show.

Ronnie Vint

A semiprofessional footballer, Ronnie Vint has an earlier connection with Love Island as he is close friends with season 3 contestant Olivia Attwood, who he calls his ‘big little sister.’ He was also the best man at Olivia’s wedding with footballer Bradley Dack and shares a good bond with him. The 27-year-old South East London native has been single for four years and wants to settle down with a family-oriented girl.

Jess White

Jess White is a 25-year-old retail manager from Stockport, Greater Manchester, who believes she cannot be easily pleased. She describes herself as a fun, loud, and outgoing woman – a trait she thinks men are afraid of – citing it as the reason behind her single status. Jess is on the reality show to find a partner, as all her friends have settled down and started their families.

Love Island Season 11 premieres on ITV2 on June 3rd and will start streaming on Hulu on June 8th.

