Leonardo DiCaprio’s partying days are certainly not behind him. At 49 years old, the Oscar winner proves he can still raise the roof and throw a rager that can trigger a noise complaint from annoyed neighbors.

According to the UK Sun, Leonardo DiCaprio was partying hard with an alleged former flame at London’s Chiltern Firehouse Hotel, prompting other guests to complain to the management over the unbearable noise from the party.

A source told the publication the “Titanic” star and the rumoured former Flame were partying alongside other celebrities, including pop singer Ellie Goulding and model Emily Ratajkowski.

The Source revealed that the alleged former Flame was 29-year-old Love Island UK host Maya Jama, who was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio after they attended a Vogue bash in July 2023.

The Source noted, “Their partying wouldn’t look out of place in the Love Island villa — in fact, it was far more raucous. It was a wild night which guests at the hotel complained about.”

Maya Jama is a British TV presenter who hosted MTV’s The Wrap Up before moving to MTV Essentials and MTV News. She currently hosts Love Island UK and was previously engaged to Australian basketball player Ben Simmons.

Per The Sun, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jama sparked dating rumors after they partied in London in February last year and were photographed leaving the Le Piaf club in Paris with friends a month later. They were then spotted attending a Vogue bash in July 2023. Despite the speculation, Maya denied Leonardo DiCaprio romance, saying, “I’ve been minding my business on holiday . . . We are not dating. Move on, please.”

In August 2023, Jama and rapper Stormzy rekindled their romance after calling it quits in 2019.

Must Read: Mila Kunis’ Knives Out 3 Casting Sparks Outrage Online Over Danny Masterson Support: Fans Warn “We Won’t Forget What You’ve Done”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News