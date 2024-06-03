Mila Kunis snagging a role in Knives Out 3 was not well received by fans who (keeping to form) have taken to social media to air their grievances. On Thursday, May 30, Rian Johnson’s next instalment in the Knives Out franchise announced that Mila Kunis will join Daniel Craig in Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Mila Kunis will join new cast members Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Josh O’Connor, Glen Close, Andrew Scott, and Cailee Spaeny in the Daniel Craig-led world of renowned detective Benoit Blanc.

Fans of the movie had a visceral reaction to Mila Kunis joining the cast. Several people online lashed out at the actress for writing a character reference letter for That 70’s Show co-star Danny Masterson during his rape trial.

What did Mila Kunis do?

Danny Masterson was accused of s*xually assaulting three women over two decades ago. While Masterson denied the allegation and went to court suing his alleged victims, he was found guilty during a retrial in 2023 after the initial trial culminated in a mistrial.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wrote letters vouching for Masterson’s character and imploring for leniency during his sentencing.

In the letter, Mila wrote, “Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me. His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally.”

After the letters were made public, the couple took to social media with an apology video to address the backlash. In the clip, Kunis explained, “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling. Our heart goes out to every single person who has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or r*pe.”

Netizens slam Mila Kunis casting in Knives Out 3

However, netizens have not forgiven the couple for supporting Danny Masterson. After Kunis was announced as the new cat member of Knives Out 3, several people insisted that the “Bad Moms” star be booted from the film. A fan on X wrote, “Mila Kunis still getting a job in Knives Out 3 after she is supporting the r*pist ?”

A few refused to watch the new movie, with a fan adding, “I’m still not watching anything with her after her defence of a r*pist, no thanks forever!”

“Is she gonna write a letter in support of the killer in this one??” A third fan wrote on X

Another added, “BOOOO WE WON’T FORGET WHAT YOU’VE DONE.”

Mila Kunis’s casting in Knives’ Out 3 also sparked a volley of outraged reactions online, and Jeremy Renner was also caught in the crossfire.

“Kerry Washington will be joining the cast of knives out 3”

WOOOOOOO

“Glenn Close”

OMG NO WAY!!!!

“Daniel Craig”

OF COURSE

Despite a few dismayed fans venting their frustrations online over Mila Kunis’s casting, Rian Johnson is moving forward with the movie.

