The British show Bridgerton broke several records after it hit Netflix in 2020. The show, based on the Regency era in England, saw a beautiful love story between two distinct individuals who meet in an arranged setting. While the show also had some steamy scenes throughout, actress Mila Kunis once revealed that she stayed up all night watching it, and her actor husband, Ashton Kutcher, thought she was cheating on him.

Mila and Ashton have known each other since a very young age. The two starred together in the sitcom That 70’s Show and remained friends for years. They began dating in 2012, and in 2015, the two tied the knot. They later welcomed their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.

Coming back, Bridgerton, which starred Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in the lead roles, was an overnight hit as people began watching the show as soon as it hit Netflix. The show featured a unique storyline and authentic British culture during the wedding season. Many celebrities have revealed to being hooked to the show and added how they enjoyed it thoroughly. Back in 2021, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appeared on TODAY and talked about how the Friends With Benefits star was hooked to the show.

Kunis revealed that she usually falls asleep by 9:30 pm, but when she began watching Bridgerton, she was up all night as she wanted to know, “What’s happening in this show?” While Ashton was fast asleep, he woke up during the fifth episode and asked Kunis, “Are you watching a p*rno?” Kutcher chimed in to add that he was confused after listening to the steamy noises and soon accused Mila of cheating on him.

The No Strings Attached actor said, “I didn’t know what was going on.” “I was like, ‘Is there someone else in the bed?’ It was terrifying!” Mila Kunis further added that she was so hooked to the show that he asked her husband to keep quiet as the wedding scene was taking place and she did not want to get interrupted in between.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently came under fire for their previous video in which they showed their support to their former co-star and rape convict Danny Masterson. The two further clarified that they did not know about his wrongdoings and added that they are with the victim.

