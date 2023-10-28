Hugh Jackman is among the most popular actors of all time. He has proved his acting mettle with various genres and by bringing many characters to life to date. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and with every moment in his life, he quickly makes headlines. While he now has a thriving career, it was not the case before he entered showbiz. In fact, Jackman was a part clown with no skills.

Jackman was last in the headlines after he announced his divorce from his wife of 27 years, Deborra Lee-Furness. While their split is amicable, the two have confirmed that they are friends.

Coming back, Hugh Jackman began his acting career with plays and small roles in Australia. His biggest breakthrough came when he played Wolverine in the X-Men film series’s first instalment in 2000. Since then, he has broken many records with his portrayal of Logan and won millions of hearts and dollars. But, before shooting to stardom, the Deadpool 3 star was making ends meet by doing some off-beat jobs.

He once revealed that he used to be a party clown, and yet was bad at magic. The actor revealed his clown’s name was Coco and he would go to only toddler’s parties as pleasing older children was hard for him since he did not have any tricks. In 2018, during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Hugh Jackman called him the best clown and added, “You could climb on my head, I could juggle three things. I could juggle kind of anything, like swords.” “Anything for 3, but nothing more. No balloon animals. No magic tricks.”

The actor went on to describe what his last gig as Coco The Clown was and revealed that he dared to go to an 8-year-old’s party. He called the gig a tough one as one of the kids went to his mother and said, “This clown is crap!” Well, Hugh Jackman made sure to yell “shut up” at the kid. He continued and revealed that he used to keep eggs for juggling in his bag and break them in his hand. As he got out three and it broke, the kids began throwing eggs at him.

The Greatest Showman star added how the kids were enjoying piling up and beating “the sh*t out” of him. They were jumping on top of him, and all Jackman could do was look at the watch to check if his time was up. He never returned to the clown business again.

On the work front, Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3.

