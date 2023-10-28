Keanu Reeves is among the most beloved stars in Hollywood. Throughout his picturesque career, the actor has proved his acting mettle and how he can nail any genre. As he has been in the industry for decades, Reeves has witnessed all kinds of odd and unacceptable behavior by fans who do not understand the line of privacy. However, there was a time when he had to call the police as a stalker was found showering in his home.

After beginning his career with Canadian TV in the early 80s, Reeves further made his film debut in 1986 with Youngblood. His breakthrough came with the 1989 science fiction comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and the rest was history with John Wick.

Keanu Reeves has worked in almost every genre, from horror drama to science fiction and rom-com to action, his filmography is undoubtedly epic. Throughout his career, the actor has dated a few women and many actresses have confessed to having a crush on him. He is often labeled as the nicest guy in Hollywood, and his fans love him for his humble meetings with them. However, there have been times when fans forgot their boundaries, crossed the line, and literally scared the John Wick star.

Back in 2014, as per E! News, a woman named Kerry Colen Raus was accused of breaking into Keanu Reeves’ house, taking a shower in his bathroom, and even going skinny dipping in the Matrix star’s swimming pool. She was reportedly caught by Reeves’ editor friend Janey Bergam, who dialed 911 to alert the police. As per the court filings, Raus was arrested and was later placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

While Raus did not make any verbally threatening comments to Reeves, the Speed actor’s court documents said that her “delusional belief that I invited her onto my property presents a reasonable threat that she will attempt further trespass into my home or otherwise cause injury to me…”

As a result, Keanu Reeves got a temporary restraining order from the court that stated that Raus was required to stay at least 100 yards from the actor.

The incident took place two days after the Constantine star found a woman sitting in his library. He integrated with her and secretly called the police. The woman was later transported to an undisclosed medical facility. The two incidents took place in a week, and it must have scared the actor.

Fans should understand their limit and not cross the line that might physically or mentally harm a celebrity.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sophie Turner, Way Before Alleged Bad Blood, Had Praised Sister-In-Law Priyanka Chopra Jonas For Boosting Her Confidence: “She Said ‘Of Course I’m Insecure About Bits & Bobs…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News