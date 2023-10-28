Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner recently shocked the Jonas Brothers’ fans after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The move came shortly after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who share two children, announced their divorce via a mutual statement, citing their marriage is ‘inadvertently broken.’ While the former J-Sisters have now seemingly drifted apart, Turner once showered PCJ with high praises, sharing how she takes inspiration from her confidence.

Recently, a few reports suggested that Sophie was under immense pressure after the Jonas Family drew constant comparisons between her and Priyanka. Adding to a new twist, a recent report has now revealed that before her divorce from Joe Jonas, Sophie ‘confided’ in PeCee, calling her sissy, but Priyanka’s “allegiance lies with Joe and husband Nick.”

It wasn’t long ago when J-Sisters, a term used for The Jonas Brothers’ wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, set out on their Caribbean adventure, beaming with happiness in each others’ company. However, Priyanka and Sophie have now maintained distance, while the GoT alum’s equation with Danielle is not known.

Way before the alleged ‘Bad Blood,’ back in 2019, Sophie Turner revealed that she was in awe of Priyanka Chopra’s confidence, admitting, “nobody has that much.” In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the Dark Phoenix actress shared, “I asked her, ‘Where do you get all this confidence from?'” Turner recalled, “and she said, ‘Well of course I’m insecure about bits and bobs, but if you want to get the reaction that you want to get, you have to walk into that room and be confident, and walk into that room and own it, and make people feel welcome and loved and happy to be there with you.'”

Soph further added that she learned a lot about confidence from Priyanka Chopra, adding how is trying to follow her advice in public to be welcomed with a warmer response. Turner also revealed how she’s trying to take more ownership of her career after bidding farewell to Sansa Stark, revealing how she has had a big problem with standing up for herself and just being outspoken in general.

For the unversed, Sophie Turner was also in attendance at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding in 2018, which took place in Udaipur, India. The Queen in the North had everyone gasping for air when she made a sensational statement in Indian attire, welcoming a new family member to abode. Sophie was engaged to Joe Jonas when Priyanka and Nick took the big plunge.

On the film front, Sophie Turner will next feature in Joan. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, in her pipeline.

