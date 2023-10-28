What is Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2023? Well, that question will have two drastic answers. It was reported in July this year that the Love Story singer has an estimated wealth of $740 million. Cut to 3 months, Tay is officially a billionaire, thanks to The Eras Tour! Scroll below for exciting details because Swifties may not have imagined it in their “wildest dreams,” but it’s “all too well.”

The Eras Tour is the sixth ongoing concert by Taylor that will conclude in November 2024. It is by far the most expensive concert of the singer, with 146 dates across five continents. She made it extra special for fans in the form of The Eras Film concert film that documents the tour. It is a rage at the worldwide box office, with collections of $178.79 million already under its kitty.

As per a recent report by Bloomingdale, Taylor Swift has entered the billionaire status with earnings of approximately $1.1 billion. Compared to her total wealth in July, this is almost a jump of a whopping 48.64%, an unimaginable feat unlocked! Re-release of her album 1989, along with Ther Eras Tour and the concert film, turned a game-changer for the singer. In fact, she’s amongst few stars to have acquired the status from their music career alone.

Taylor Swift’s $1.1 billion net worth includes the estimated value of her five homes, which is about $110 million, along with $400 million from her music catalog since 2019. Tay has also earned massive from streaming deals that brought about $120 million from YouTube and Spotify. Other earnings include music sales worth $80 million, concert tickets, and $370 million of sold merchandise. The detailed report has also taken into account income tax, travel costs, tour production costs, and salaries paid to agencies and managers.

The Eras Tour has alone generated about $700 million from ticket sales, although Taylor has made profits of approx $225 million (pre-tax). It is almost twice the Reputation tour (2018), which is the ultimate proof of her growing popularity over the years.

Swifties have all the reason to celebrate, although Taylor Swift has remained tight-lipped about the huge feat in her career.

Meanwhile, Taylor released five more tracks in 1989 (Taylor’s version) from the vault, and netizens cannot stop raving about it. There are rumors all over social media that some of the songs are in reference to her romance with Harry Styles. She also addressed the media scrutiny she has faced over the years over dating multiple men in her song ‘Slut.’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Taylor Swift Car Collection: Tay’s Love For Luxury & Speed Is Quite Evident With Her Ferrari 458 Italia Worth $200,000; Here’s The Entire Jaw-Dropping List Including Audi R8, Porsche 911 Turbo & Many More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News