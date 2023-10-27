Popular American band Green Day is all set to release their 14th studio album, Saviors’ in a few weeks. After three years, they are coming with an album, and the fans are going gaga over it. The frontman of the rock band Billie Joe Armstrong co-founded the famous band in 1987 with Mike Dirnt. Ahead of the release of the band’s new album, let’s take a look at Armstrong’s net worth in 2023. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The singer made headlines last year by telling a British crowd that he was renouncing his American citizenship as he used a cuss word for the country. He was born in 1972 in Oakland, California. For the unversed, Mike and Billie were childhood friends, and they went on to create this iconic band. Some of their popular hits include Boulevard of Broken Dreams, American Idiot, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and many more.

Besides his musical career, Billie Joe Armstrong has also lent his voice to movies like ‘The Simpsons Movie,’ ‘Drunk History,’ ‘Nurse Jackie,’ ‘King of the Hill’ and others. According to a report on What’s Their Net Worth, Armstrong makes over a revenue of $10 Million. Through YouTube, he earns around $24 million a year. He has about five million subscribers.

As mentioned above, the singer also gave his voice in several movies, and as per the media outlet, he has made approximately $10 million from those films.

Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong owned a six thousand plus square feet house in California, which he renovated by paying $600,000 to architect Mark Becker. He later sold the mansion for nearly $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He also opened a guitar shop in CA’s Oakland in association with Bill Schneider.

He and his wife, Adrienne Armstrong, own a yacht that requires yearly maintenance worth $400,000.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day also owns a vintage collection of cars: a 1968 Mercury Monterey, a 1963 Chevrolet Nova SS, and many more. After everything, it is evident that the singer has an astounding net worth of $75 Million.

Green Day’s 14th Album with Billie Joe Armstrong’s strong vocals is all set to sway the fans and be released in January next year. Until then, play on repeat their old songs and immerse yourself in rock music.

Green Day's 14th Album with Billie Joe Armstrong's strong vocals is all set to sway the fans and be released in January next year. Until then, play on repeat their old songs and immerse yourself in rock music.

