Angelina Jolie’s fashion has always been exquisite, just like the actress herself. Just like how she evolved as an actress, her sense of styling has also grown graciously. The actress started her career at a young age and is one of the top actresses in Hollywood. Besides being an unparalleled talent, she is also an avid humanitarian and a fantastic mother of six. She always captivates us with her looks, and today, we have come across one such old image of Jolie where she looked absolutely breathtaking.

Jolie has a varied range of movies in her filmography, and she never restricted herself to a particular genre. The Maleficent star is among those female stars who are outstanding in the action space. And if we talk about her beauty, that too has millions of admirers; her one glance and smile can make everyone go weak in the knees; even Hollywood’s most handsome hunk, Brad Pitt, couldn’t resist falling head over heels for her. Although they are not together anymore, there was a time when they were crazy for each other.

Returning to Angelina Jolie’s red carpet looks, they have always been stunning, and we have found a few pictures of her from one of the premieres where she looked ravishing. The photos were posted on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter] by Toastie, and according to the photographs were taken at the Tokyo premiere of the film Moneyball. The film was released in 2011, and it had Brad Pitt in the lead. She and Brad were still together at the time and accompanied the actor to the event.

Angelina Jolie was wearing a bold and bright red colored bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and a long zipline at the back. The actress paired the scarlet-hued outfit with nude pumps as she flaunted her tattoo art on her arms. Her makeup was fresh and dewy and very minimalistic.

The Eternals star went for a sheer foundation on the face and nude blush on the cheeks. Her eyes were lightly lined with kohl, and a generous amount of mascara was used on the lashes, which lifted up her look. Matching with the dress, the actress put on a bold red lipstick on her lips, and nothing looked s*xier than Angelina Jolie ever.

She kept her hair open and parted on the side, casually falling on her shoulder and cascading her gorgeous face. She only wore a pair of stud earrings and red paint on her manicured nails for accessories.

Angelina Jolie looked like a surreal vision in red, and you take a look at her pictures from the event here:

