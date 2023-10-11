Angelina Jolie in her long decorated career has been a spy, a lover, a secret agent on the big screen but what was missing was the role of superhero which she finally did in 2021 with Marvel Studios’ Eternals. The film, unfortunately, tanked at the box office but prior to the release, Jolie had dropped a hint that she got the opportunity to play another superhero before she took on the role of Thena in Eternals. Can you guess which role it was? Well, scroll down if you wish to know the details.

On the personal front, Angelina Jolie is currently in the middle of a messy court trial against his former husband Brad Pitt over the custody of their kids. The two are also busy with the controversial court case over their French winery.

Coming back to Angelina Jolie’s superhero roles, according to The Direct, it was hinted that Jolie apparently was offered the role of Wonder Woman and she declined it. The Hollywood biggie was approached to play the role of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. In a 2021 interview, Jolie at the time of Eternals shared, “I don’t usually lean towards superhero or sci-fi films. It’s not usually what I’m looking to do.” She added, “It felt like something else was happening in this film, though. It was very character-driven.” She then spoke about Eternals adding “These guys aren’t Spider-Man or Captain America or the Hulk. A lot of hardcore fans won’t know who the Eternals are. Introducing them all at once, that isn’t easy.”

While Angelina Jolie did not name the superhero role she apparently turned down, a movie enthusiast named Daniel Richtman at the time tweeted the story simply writing “Wonder Woman” in the caption by sharing Jolie’s picture.

Take a look:

#AngelinaJolie has revealed that she turned down another famous superhero role before eventually joining the #MCU, though Jolie has declined to say which character out of respect to her actress… Full quote: https://t.co/lOziZFCrh8 pic.twitter.com/axifWCmO8K — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) September 30, 2021

Angelina Jolie marked her superhero debut in Eternals with actors such as Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden.

The Wonder Woman role eventually went to Gal Gadot, where she first played it in Zack Snyder‘s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She was then seen in two standalone movies i.e. Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. Gadot later reprised her superhero role in Justice League, along with a cameo in DC films such as Shazam!

