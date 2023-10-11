October 13 is going to be BIG! Why? Well, Friday sees the release of the ‘Bad Blood’ singer’s highly-anticipated concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and Swifties will be storming the theatres to see it. Taylor has millions of fans across the globe who love her, and this is more than visible from the predicted $150+ million worldwide opening weekend for her upcoming film. But did you, years ago a very, very tiny percent of these same fans booed her?

Yes, they did. We came across an old article talking about the time some fans booed at the pop star while she was at a friend’s wedding. Read on to know all that happened that day and if you side with Taylor for what she did.

As reported by TMZ, Taylor Swift was booed by a group of her young and old fans outside the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 2, 2017, when the ‘Karma’ singer was a bridesmaid at her high school best friend Abigail Anderson’s wedding. As per the report, the singer – dressed in a gorgeous maroon floor-length halter gown with a sweetheart neckline, upset her fans when she hid from them while leaving the venue.

When fans got to know Taylor Swift was in the area, many gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star. However, the ‘Blank’ singer had her security team set up a privacy screen for her to walk 10 feet from the church door to the waiting SUV. As seen in the TMZ video, three security guards held up black clothes before the church door opened. But that’s not all. Ms Swift also used an umbrella – despite that Saturday being a beautiful day with no dark clouds in sight, to cover the 10-foot distance.

Unable to see Taylor because of the privacy sheets and umbrellas, her fans present at the wedding venue began booing her. In the clip, one can be heard screaming, “Taylor, we love you!” just as another shouts, “We thought you loved your fans!” A third fan – unhappy with the situation, chimed in, saying, “Very disappointing, not cool.”

Check out the video of fans booing Taylor Swift for not letting them catch a glimpse of her here:

If you were among the fans there that day, would you have also booed Taylor Swift, or do you appreciate Tay for maintaining some privacy at her friend’s wedding? Let us know in the comments.

