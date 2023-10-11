Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in the latter part of the previous year through a discreet marriage license. Their wedding was initially kept confidential, fueling months of conjecture about their relationship status. Following their nuptials, the couple embarked on a European journey, and their photos quickly gained widespread attention on social media.

While touring Italy, the couple found themselves at the center of controversy, facing allegations of indecent exposure and public decency violations while on a water taxi. It appears that this behavior not only unsettled the local populace but also caused consternation among Bianca’s family, who were reportedly disconcerted by her provocative attire during their European excursion.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kanye West‘s recent marriage to Bianca Censori has caused tension with her Italian family due to her apparent avoidance of them during their contentious trip to Italy. Despite visiting Venice, Milan, and Florence in recent months, the couple has not made any efforts to visit or connect with her relatives in the country.

Bianca Censori’s cousin, Fabiola Censori, a resident of Giulianova, expressed to the publication that despite the couple’s significant attention during the journey, the family feels neglected by her. Fabiola said, “We haven’t seen anything of Bianca‘s family here for years. The eldest of my uncle’s children used to visit for a while, but they stopped coming back to Italy years ago. I’ve never met Bianca, but I would love to – it was a shame she didn’t come and visit us when she was here in Italy on holiday. We could have shown her where her dad and his brothers and sisters and her grandparents grew up. Her dad came here years ago, and we had a beautiful evening together with all the family, and it was wonderful to see him, but as for Bianca and Kanye West no comment. We feel a bit ignored.”

Another relative, named only as Andrea, added, “I’ve never met Bianca, but I’m hoping that next time she is in Italy, she will come and visit us. I’ve heard all about her from other relatives, and she sounds good fun – I imagine an evening out with her and Kayne would be very interesting.”

In 1960, Bianca Censori’s grandparents, Filippo and Grazia Censori, left Giulianova along with their five children. They embarked on a journey from Genoa with their kids Edmondo, Eliseo, Elia, Elena, and Eris, ultimately arriving in Melbourne. This relocation was motivated by their quest for a fresh start, just a few years after the family endured a tragic loss when Bianca’s great uncle, Gianfranco, passed away from measles at age five.

