Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been in the headlines since the two got married secretly earlier this year. The Australian model and Yeezy architect recently captured the spotlight with a dramatic transformation, which included chopping off her brunette locks and experimenting with vibrant hair colors.

However, her choices did not just end on her looks. She went on to flaunt daring fashion choices during her European escapades with Kanye. Pictures from their vacation went viral, inviting the wrath of the netizens as well.

A TikTok video went viral, juxtaposing Bianca Censori’s pre-marriage photos with her current appearance, leaving viewers utterly astonished. Social media users couldn’t contain their surprise. A user even commented, “Ain’t no way that’s the same person.” Charlotte Johnson, a specialist in matters of s*x and relationships, illuminated Bianca’s transformation and highlighted the hurdles of abruptly thrusting oneself into the public spotlight in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

“Entering into a relationship with a celebrity and suddenly finding yourself in the public eye can be an exhilarating yet challenging experience,” Johnson said. She highlighted that Bianca Censori’s transformations could be attributed to the heightened pressure of increased attention, scrutiny, and societal expectations. Johnson emphasized that Bianca and Kanye West must communicate openly and honestly to address emerging concerns or insecurities.

“For Bianca, it can be overwhelming to adjust to a life of increased attention, scrutiny, and perhaps even jealousy from others. It’s important for Bianca to express any of her feelings to Kanye, concerns, and insecurities without blame or judgment,” Charlotte Johnson added.

Drawing a comparison to Kanye’s previous marriage to Kim Kardashian, Johnson underscored the influence of fame on individuals’ personal decisions. “Being in the public eye can be very difficult for some, pressuring people to wear and do certain things to fit the celebrity lifestyle,” she explained. Nonetheless, she also stressed that Bianca’s changes might symbolize her exploration of fresh styles and concepts, which Kanye could influence.

“In this case, as long as there is personal well-being, independence, communication, and support in Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, her transformations reflect her exploration of new looks and styles,” concluded Johnson.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: The Avengers: Endgame War Is Happening Now As We Speak As Iron Man & Black Widow Will Die This Month, The Future Is Here & Fans Cannot Hold Their Tears Back: “The Greatest Marvel Movie Ever Made”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News