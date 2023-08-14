Back in the days, Kanye West was all about delivering radio-ready hits and selling millions of copies on a regular basis. He soon became a pioneer in introducing a distinctive sound. He touched his peak with Yeezy and then married Kim Kardashian. However, it all came crashing down when his split from his ex-wife and made anti-Semitic comments in public. But that is not it. He has publicly called out fellow artists like Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Drake, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and more.

At this point, it is safe to say that the ‘Good Morning’ singer has crossed paths with everyone in the industry and might not have left a good lasting impression. However, he once explained how he added some of the highest-selling artists in a group chat and told them he was worth more than everyone combined. Let’s take a look.

Kanye West, known for making explosive comments, was on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. He goes, “I’m talking to everyone that in this community, Kid Cudi, Pusha, Drake, JAY-Z, Kim, and Trav. One of the lines that I said that was legend is I said, ‘I’m worth more than all of y’all on this text combined.” The entire room jus went silent and the hosts were flummoxed. N.O.R.E. had to confirm what he just heard. He confirms, “That was a what? What did you say? I don’t know what you just said?” Ye clarifies, “That was one of the elements of the text.” N.O.R.E. replies, “This is an intense group chat.”

Kanye West concludes, “But everybody, as soon as I start dropping bars, ‘Oh my god, he’s in an episode! Oh my god, he needs to go to the hospital! Oh, oh my god!” During the same interview, West explained how he once called Travis Scott and told him who is the boss. He said, “When I called Travis boy earlier, you know I tell Trav, ‘You copy me boy’. That’s not on some man-to-man stuff; that’s on some competition, NBA kind of stuff. I respect Trav. If I’m the father… Because I’m the father, the sons gotta know that they sons. And if you get out of line, while I’m still in this king place, I gotta let you know… That you my son. And that’s what it is. We can’t get nowhere around that.”

What do you think about these directs jabs that Kanye West has taken on all his fellow peeps?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

