Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently engaged in a fun conversation with Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, in the latest podcast episode. For the unversed, Gates launched his podcast titled ‘Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates’ last month. The inaugural episode of Gates’ podcast featured discussions with experts Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen about Alzheimer’s disease. According to Gates, the podcast is meant to explore a diverse range of topics that makes him curious.

On the second episode of ‘Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates,’ Sal Khan, the visionary behind the American non-profit educational organisation Khan Academy, made a guest appearance .Talking about curiosity, in the latest episode of the podcast, Gates asked Sal Khan if he ever found himself mistaken for Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Displaying an image of actor Salman Khan, Gates questioned, “Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?”

In response to this, Sal Khan chuckled and said, “I do,” adding, “In the early days of Khan Academy, I received letters from some of his fans professing their affection and surprise that I possessed mathematical skills.”

Sharing an incident from 2015, Sal recalled that when he had visited India, he found himself live on television alongside Salman Khan due to their shared names. However, he did emphasise that despite the similarity in their names, there is no Bollywood connection between them.

However, Khan has confessed his love for Bollywood films and revealed that he watches movies more often than people might think of him. He said, “I watch more Bollywood movies than folks suspect.” Khan also added that he even manages to persuade his wife to join him as indulges in cinema.

Meanwhile, during the same podcast, the Silicon Valley veteran also revealed his astonishment at the capabilities of GPT-3 based AI, particularly GPT-3’s chatbot version known as ChatGPT. Talking about a demonstration of ChatGPT’s prowess in solving an AP Biology exam in August 2022, Gates said, “The most stunning demo I’ve ever seen in my life”.

Gates is optimistic that AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard will help children in mastering reading and writing skills in the future. Sal Khan also supported Gates and revealed that Khan Academy is in the process of developing an experimental chatbot tutor named Khanmigo with exactly the same goal.

