Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. The film is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001 and starred Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. On to the series of new events, Sunny was spotted in the city earlier today and hushed a poor female fan who accidentally touched him while asking for a selfie; and netizens are now reacting to it, calling the actor ‘arrogant’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film had a great opening weekend and has collected over 135 crores at the box office. The fans in the theatre are going gaga over the actor’s film and sharing videos on social media, giving a glimpse of their experience.

Now talking about his latest appearance, Sunny Deol was spotted in the city donning casual attire and looking handsome as usual. The Gadar 2 actor wore a tie and dye shirt that he paired with matching pants and styled the look with shoes and a hat.

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ghamand to dekho jara enka bhudha real life mein 1 admi ko hila na paye😂”

Another user went, “Aa gya ghamnad .. 😂 ye bollywood wlo ka yahi problm h😂”

A third user commented, “Ye lagta hai gareebo se nafrat karta hai😡”

A fourth user commented, “😂😂Look at his attitude how rude he behaving with them”

What are your thoughts on Sunny Deol getting trolled for schooling a fan during his recent appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

