It’s a century for Gadar 2 and that too in a real quick time. The film achieved this feat by Sunday afternoon itself and in two and a half day play, and then ended up adding a lot more for the rest of the day. So much so that Sunday collections came to 51.70 crores, which is a record number as well, especially in the post-pandemic times when so many big movies are struggling to gather as much in their entire weekend.

Coming to the Sunny Deol starrer though, the film stayed super strong right through the day from morning till night, and be it multiplexes or single screens and big cities or small towns and mass or class centres, the response has been unanimous.

The core story of Gadar 2, which is about a father rescuing his son from Pakistan, has ended up striking a chord with the audiences, and with loads of action, drama, emotions and dialoguebaazi interspersed in the narrative, a complete masala entertainer has been served in theatres.

No wonder, the collections for Gadar 2 already stand at 134.88 crores and today the 150 crores mark would be very quickly surpassed. In fact it would be amazing if anything in the range of 30 crores comes in today as that would set up Anil Sharma directed sequel to Gadar to emerge as something truly historic.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

