After dipping a bit on Friday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani came back strongly on Saturday with 3.70 crores coming in. The Friday was relatively lower than expected with a score of 2.35 crores and that was because first and foremost both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 had opened quite well to collect over 50 crores between themselves, and then there was also curtailing in overall showcasing for the Karan Johar film.

Well, the showcasing remains the same but then family audiences who visit multiplexes on Saturdays were back in action all over again and that resulted in close to 4 crores coming in. The film was in fact running to capacity from early evening shows onwards on Saturday, which means today it would all be even better.

While it’s a given that over 4.50 crores will come in today, the real fun would be if the 5 crores mark is crossed. That would be a big deal indicate as it would further indicate that even at limited count of screens and shows, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is making waves and that too in its third weekend.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has now also crossed the 125 crores milestone and currently stands at 126.83 crores. There is this big holiday of Independence Day coming in as well on Tuesday, which means another big day of around 5 crores is on the cards. By the time the third week is through for the film, the 140 crores mark would have been conveniently crossed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

