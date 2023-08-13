It’s turning out to be one excellent run for Gadar 2 as the riotous mode has continued well into Saturday as well. It is was a blockbuster start on Friday with 40.10 crores coming in, Saturday was tremendous too with additional growth in numbers, something which is really heartening for all associated with the film as well as trade and industry in general. The collections went up to 43.08 crores and that’s simply unbelievable.

In fact the numbers could well have hit the 50 crores mark already if not for OMG 2 also releasing alongside and then Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani not giving up in the third week either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between these two films, over 18 crores have been collected and as a result of that Gadar 2 didn’t have the screens and all most optimal shows at its disposal. In fact leave aside 50 crores mark, even 55-58 crores would have been a possibility for the Anil Sharma directed film had it been running solo.

The craze for the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer is so huge that 83.18 crores have already been netted in just two days and that’s more than what many biggies have struggled to score even during their entire lifetime post-pandemic. The film could well become a case study of sorts when it will be through with its lifetime, something that’s many weeks ahead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jailer Box Office Day 3 International: Minting $3 Million In The US Rajinikanth Starrer Surpasses Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’s Lifetime Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News