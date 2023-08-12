Sunny Deol is making loud noise with Gadar 2’s phenomenal success at the Box Office. However, the celebration for the film seemed invincible since the prequel Gadar: Ek Prem Katha also had a thunderous response amongst the audience with long lines at the ticket window. It was also reported that after the record-breaking performance of the film, the actor even hiked his fee to an unimaginable amount.

Reports during that time quoted Deol’s hiked price as 5 crore per film after Gadar made a sweeping win at the Box office window. While busting these rumours he even said jokingly that not 5, the price should be 15 crore. We also told you that the actor was indeed paid 4.5 crores for the Anil Sharma film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report in Zee News confirmed Sunny Deol’s remuneration for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, you would not believe that in 2001, when the actor was paid this enormous sum for his role as a turbaned lover, unfortunately embroiled in the hate and violence during the partition of India, other actors during that time were paid peanuts compared to Deol’s fee.

In 2001, Shah Rukh Khan had a much-talked-about release with Asoka, Akshay Kumar had Ajnabee, Salman Khan had Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and Aamir Khan had Lagaan, which incidentally clashed with Gadar. However, the salaries of these actors for all these films were nowhere close to the Betaab actor’s fee for Gadar.

According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan had a disaster with Asoka. While he was the producer of the film and his exact remuneration remains unknown, the website reported that after facing a huge loss the actor cut his fees to 35 lakh for the film. The investment in the film was more than 10 crores. 14.5, according to some reports.

Coming to Akshay Kumar’s Ajnabee. The film was a profitable venture and the actor was paid around 1 crore for the film where he played the negative lead. However, the figure was quoted by India Info, we could not verify the sam from any other source. But still, it is reasonable to assume that his fee was much less than Sunny Deol’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. And going by Khiladi Kumar’s 1 crore remuneration, Deol earned 4.5 times more for Gadar!

Salman Khan’s major release in 2001, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, got him paid Rs 1.5 crore. A report in Hindustan Times confirmed this figure since Bhaijaan was not paid the total amount, and the matter went to court. The website quoted, “Khan was supposed to get a sum of Rs 1.5 crore from Rizvi; but following the latter’s arrest, the film was released through the court receiver and proceeds were deposited in the state treasury.” That is around 3 times more than Sunny Deol’s fees.

Aamir Khan’s Lagaan was released in 2001 and clashed with Gadar. A report in MensXP quoted the actor’s remuneration as 35 lakhs for the film! Yes, you read that right. Deol. earned 12.8 times higher than Aamir Khan for their films which were released on the same day!

However, after 22 years, the economics and dynamics have completely changed since all these actors are now a part of 100 crore fees club while Sunny Deol was paid 20 – 25 crores for the Gadar 2. Another report suggests that he will be taking a whopping 60 crores for Gadar 3! Now that is how you justify the word Gadar we guess!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Don 3: Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman Congratulates Ranveer Singh On Stepped Into The Shoes Of The Iconic Character, “May You Find A Worthy ‘Jungly Billi’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News