Sara Ali Khan, who forayed into acting in 2018 with Kedarnath, has showcased an impressive range as an actor by pulling off some highly challenging, career-defining roles. With her captivating performances in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she has undoubtedly won the hearts of the audience.

However, not only in films, but the daughter of the Nawab family of Bollywood has also successfully established herself as a charming and bubbly personality with her ‘sanskaari’ avatar and has gained a huge number of followers on various social media handles.

As of now, the star kid has worked in seven films and each of the projects has massively added to her net worth. Though Sara Ali Khan has her roots in the royal family, she has worked very hard to make a massive net worth of her own. Today, as the actress celebrates her 28th birthday, let’s have a look at her lavish life along with her net worth.

With an estimated net worth of about INR 41 crore, Sara Ali Khan has been leading a luxurious life. The actress, who has been living with her mother for the longest time, moved to a house in the suburbs which is priced at a whopping INR 1.5 crore. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is also a proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class 350d valued at INR 1.3 crore along with two more vehicles, each at INR 28 lakh: a Jeep Compass and a Honda CRV.

Sara Ali Khan also has a huge collection of luxury bags including a Bottega Veneta Milano Uluru bag worth INR 6 lakh, a Miss Dior sling bag worth INR 70,000, a Burberry medium tote bag worth INR 74,644 and a Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote bag worth INR 2.8 lakh.

Sara, reportedly, charges INR 3 crore for each film and her yearly income is estimated around INR 6 crore with INR 50 lakh each month. Apart from films, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress also makes a hefty amount through brand sponsorships, cameo roles, and other endeavours. The actress allegedly charges INR 1 crore for a brand endorsement and receives INR 35 lakh from a single brand post on social media.

