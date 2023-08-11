Sunny Deol is currently looking upto the verdict for his film Gadar 2 which has released in the theatres. While the film is getting mixed reviews with people trying to find logic in the film which is almost 20 years late, Deol has grabbed headlines for a different reason altogether. The actor, who is on a promotional spree, was spotted at the airport.

Obviously, if a fan spots his favourite star, their reflex is to take a selfie. Spotting the Gadar actor at the airport an excited fan requested a selfie. But something strange happened while taking the selfie.

While the fan was trying to click the picture on his phone, there seemed to be some technical delay or the fan was just nervous not to take the picture quickly as Sunny Deol waited. But while the superstar could have patiently waited, not making it awkward for the fan, he blasted the boy. The video has been going viral on the internet.

The video, which was shared by a paparazzi account Instant Bollywood had Sunny Deol looking visibly irked with the fan for taking so much time in clicking the picture. He even said something to him which is not audible, but his expression says it all that he did not say something pleasant!

The Internet reacted to the video, obviously. A user wrote, “Lagta hai ki gali deye!” Another comment said, “Inki aukat batate ye log, aaj ye jo kuch bhi hai hum janta ki wajha se hai agar hum inki movie na dekhe to kaun puchenga in ko.” A third user wrote, “Aise kese chla rhe h ap selfie hi to le rhe hain apke sath jo ap itne bade ban rhe ho na yeh janta ki wajah se ho!”

People called out the Apne actor for the unnecessary anger. A user commented, “Arrogance… Achaaaa…” Another comment read, “Paji ko gussa aa gya.” A comment pointed out, “He is so rude .. he should be happy at least some someone recognises him …” A fan threatened the actor and wrote, “We respect you sir but agar janta ke saath galat tarike se aaoge to acha nhi hoga!”

Another comment trolled the actor and wrote, “Achha hua airport h wrna handpump ukhad ke gh*sa dete usme!”

You can watch the video here.

While we understand that actors are generally worked up due to tight schedules, do you think Sunny Deol’s behaviour was justified? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, Gadar 2 is making the right noise and peole are feeding on the nostalgia Sunny Deol has offered through his film.

