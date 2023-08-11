Vivek Agnihotri, popularly known for directing The Kashmir Files, is known for sharing his unapologetic thoughts about films, directors and actors in the industry. He has never shied away from slamming or shutting down with his comments. Amid the Adipurush controversy, he had said, “it’s a sin to try to shake people’s faith and hurt their sentiments”. Now, in a recent interview, he talked about his desire to direct Mahabharata.

Not only that, on getting asked about SS Rajamouli’s Mahabharata, Vivek took a sly dig at him and concluded the conversation. Well, that’s Agnihotri for you. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Talking to Republic Digital, Vivek Agnihotri shared his opinion about making Mahabharata not in a mythological format and said, “If I have to treat Mahabharat, which I will definitely, I’m destined to make it, I’ll treat it like history. I’m not going to read Mahabharat like mythology because, in my mind, it’s not mythology.” When asked about reports stating SS Rajamouli making a Mahabharat, Vivek took a subtle dig and said, “Arre Rajamouli ji jab tak banayenge tab tak toh main retire bhi ho chuka hounga.”

Later, stating that he loves SS Rajamouli’s work, Vivek Agnihotri further added, “I don’t know if he’s making it officially or not, I don’t know if even I’m making it officially or not. Everybody talks about Mahabharata. But the thing is, the kind of Mahabharata everybody wants to make, or Ramayana everybody wants to make is, they want to spend a lot of money, I’m not looking at that.”

Vivek doesn’t want to make a film that will glorify the characters or bring larger-than-life vibes and shared that he doesn’t want to waste unnecessary hundreds and hundreds of crores like Karan Johar. He said, “The purpose is… this is the most beautiful epic tale of dharma versus adharma. At every turn of the page, there is a lesson to be learned between dharma and adharma. My film should convey that. My film is not to glorify Arjun or Bheem and all those things. I know Bollywood’s way of thinking, what they want to do I don’t want to do that. I want to give out the message of dharma and adharma. Why should I spend, waste unnecessarily hundreds and hundreds of crores to do that spectacle? There are lots of people, you have Karan Johar to produce those kinds of films, why should I do that?”

For those who don’t know, in a recent interview, SS Rajamouli‘s father, Vijayendra Prasad, declared that Rajamouli desires to start shooting Mahabharata as soon as he finishes Mahesh Babu’s project.

