Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol are already battling it out in the theatres with their new releases OMG 2 and Gadar 2. But another struggle to their already herculean tasks of bringing the audiences to the theatres is the piracy of the films. Reports suggest that Oh My God 2 and Gadar sequel have leaked online on various platforms and are available in HD quality for downloading.

However, what we feel is this leak this time would not affect the film and its box office owing to the sensible audience who are excited for Sunny Deol’s thunderous and Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited comeback.

Akshay Kumar fans have been waiting for a good film from their superstar ever since Sooryavanshi. Post that, it has been a long wait with Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu already proving to be box office disasters.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 simplistically plays and feeds on the nostalgia of the superstar chanting Hindustan Zindabad and playing on nationalism as he turned a National Hero with the film 22 years ago. Deol and his Gadar streak have a separate fan base who are eager to watch him Ukhaadofy the handpump in Pakistan yet again!

So owing to these basic reasons, the two films which might have leaked on the internet due to some destructive minds have all the hopes high that people would not turn towards piracy and choose the more entertaining options to watch their superstars on the silver screen.

Another reason to hit the theatres is the background music for OMG 2, which is captivating. Listening to Mahadeva chants in a surround sound definitely pays well rather than downloading the film from some illegal source and couching in your room! Similarly, Gadar 2 has revived Main Nikla O Gaddi Leke for their loyal audience. Who would want to miss watching Sunny Deol dance to Main Utthe Dil Chhod Aaya, still enduring the same innocence his character Tara Singh had 22 years ago!

So while we have complete trust in your adherence and patience as a film lover to watch the films in theatres, if there is an iota of doubt and that laziness creeping in, pushing you to download the films illegally, we would suggest shove it off and hit the theatres rn. Also because this is going to be a fantastic weekend with the broadest range of film choices.Do not miss it at all!

