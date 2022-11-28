Abhishek Sharma, a notable Bollywood director, recently talked about how the name Bollywood derived from Hollywood and questioned the originality of the Hindi film industry. For the unversed, Abhishek had risen to fame after his debut movie Tere Bin Laden hit the screens back in 2010. The movie was critically acclaimed and received a lot of appreciation.

Now, Abhishek’s recently directed movie Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuchha, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in pivotal roles, has received a mixed response from the audience.

At the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa, Abhishek Sharma talked about Bollywood’s corporatisation in a session called ‘In-Conversation on Corporate Culture in Film industry. As per Hindustan Times, he said, “Corporatisation is the best thing that happened to the industry because at least cheques are getting encashed now.”

Abhishek Sharma further added, “Pehle kaha se paisa ata tha aur kaise ata hai….we know. That change is good. Corporatisation has helped cleanse the money being invested in films.” He even mentioned how the charges of an actor changed after Anil Ambani’s Reliance joined forces. Abhishek shared that in early 2006, Bollywood started to offer double-digit crores to a star and now the actors talk about cutting down on their fees.

Questioning Bollywood’s originality and authenticity, Abhishek Sharma concluded the conversation by saying, “Bollywood must be some journalist’s joke that remained. If the name is a mimicry of something else, how can you expect them to be original? The suits are here to pay up but are you ready to be creative enough? Are we truly an organic industry? We need to introspect. We need to come together keeping aside personal profit and loss and think about the industry as a whole.”

