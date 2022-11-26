Bollywood actress Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan says Hi’ received widespread criticism on social media. Several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, slammed the actress for her tweet. Veteran actor Prakash Raj, however, came to her rescue and slammed Khiladi Kumar.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress had reacted to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is “waiting for orders from the govt (sic)” in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar reacting to her tweet, wrote, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful toward our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (They are there so we exist).” Take a look at the tweet below:

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Now Prakash Raj took a dig at Khiladi Kumar for criticising Richa Chadha for her tweet about the Indian Army. He wrote, “Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar… having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir…”

Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar ..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking https://t.co/jAo5Sg6rQF — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 25, 2022

In the following tweet, the veteran actor supported the Gangs of Wasseypur actress and wrote on Twitter, “Yes we stand with you @RichaChadha… we understand what you meant.”

Yes we stand with you @RichaChadha … we understand what you meant https://t.co/2ehUx2v46Y — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 25, 2022

Richa Chadha recently issued an apology statement through a tweet after facing massive criticism on social media. The actress wrote, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.”

She added, “As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

Must Read: Cirkus: Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty Return With A Bang, Here’s The Motion Poster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News