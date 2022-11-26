Bollywood actress Richa Chadda landed into controversy after she tweeted, “Galwan says Hi” taking an indirect dig at the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Soon several celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ashoke Pandit, Kay Kay Menon, Vivek Agnihotri, and Anupam Kher slammed the actress for her tweet.

For unversed, Richa tweeted in reaction to a statement by Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi who commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

However, now Richa Chadda’s tweet has sparked an uproar. Boycott Fukrey and Boycott Bollywood are trending on Twitter. Many social media users slammed the actress and called for a boycott of Richa’s upcoming film, Fukrey 3. One user tweeted, “Waiting for fukery 3 so that #BoycottFukrey3 Flop actress, don’t have respect for our soldiers,” while another user tweeted, “What is the status of you people in front of the Indian Army. You can do anything for money. Be ashamed of what you have said..#RichaChadha #BoycottFukrey3.”

A third user tweeted, “Boycott struggle continues, now it’s Fukrey3’s turn, Boycott fukrey3 for a slap to richa chadha for insulting indian army. put her in her place, Bollywood is eating our culture like termites so boycott is necessary.” Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Waiting for fukery 3 so that #BoycottFukrey3 and #BoycottMamaEarth .

Flop actress,don't have respect for our soldiers' https://t.co/f3Hl2jJ6Oc — Pranav Prakash (@buss1883) November 25, 2022

What is the status of you people in front of the Indian Army. You can do anything for money. Be ashamed of what you have said..#RichaChadha

#BoycottFukrey3 — Sanjeev Singh (@shoryaaa) November 25, 2022

Boycott struggle continues,

now it's Fukrey3's turn, Boycott fukrey3 for a slap to

richa chadha for insulting indian army. put him in his place, Bollywood is eating our culture like termites so boycott is necessary.#BoycottFukrey3#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/FdX99tJg5T — Raja (@Raja1_4_3) November 25, 2022

BIGBANG#RichaChadha Not only does hate spread against our army, there is also sympathy towards Pakistani. Richa Chadha ko "Kitne Paise Mile" 😭#BoycottBollywood #BoycottFukrey3#BoycottMamaEarth

भारतीय सेना "परमवीर चक्र" pic.twitter.com/lhTV4uDYoj — ANJALI ARORA 💃 🦋💯 Follow Back (@IAMANJALI143) November 25, 2022

Kya soch k Yese comment karte ho madam.. Sharam hai ? #BoycottFukrey3

Boycott Fukrey3pic.twitter.com/sSEqiIr9xc — Anvi (@Banita900) November 25, 2022

Never waste your money on this kinda terrorist sympethizer ! I repeat never #BoycottFukrey3 pic.twitter.com/oDPGmVspmR — DHAVAL MENDAPARA (@why_to_hurry) November 24, 2022

#BoycottbollywoodCompletely Guys u know why these Bollytards as #RichaChadha never hesitate while mocking hinduism, insulting Indian army coz v forget everytime that these Secular jokers r anti nationals..v go in cinema halls & support them so #BoycottBollywood#BoycottFukrey3 pic.twitter.com/s4MltVaKHP — karuna Tyagi(Proud Hindu) (@K_tyaagii) November 24, 2022

It's time to give u back enjoy ur flop movie its time to take u sanyaas from ur flop acting @RichaChadha #BoycottFukrey3 #BoycottRichachadha #shameonurichachaddha pic.twitter.com/0KmtGut2Od — Sunita Patil (@sunita_g_patil) November 24, 2022

After several Bollywood stars took a jibe at Richa Chadda for her tweet against the Indian Army, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) appealed to the state government of Maharashtra and police authorities to take “due cognizance” of the statement and “initiate necessary action against the actress.

Fukrey 3 is the third installment of the sleeper hit series which started in 2013. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film stars Richa in her iconic role as Bholi Punjaban. Besides her, it also has Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma.

