Richa Chadda's 'Galwan Says Hi' Tweet Sparks An Uproar, Boycott Fukrey 3 & Boycott Bollywood Trends On Twitter, Netizens Say "You Can Do Anything For Money"
Boycott Fukrey 3 & Boycott Bollywood Trends On Twitter Over Richa Chadda’s ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Tweet, Netizen Say “You Can Do Anything For Money”(Photo Credit –Still From Fukrey2)

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda landed into controversy after she tweeted, “Galwan says Hi” taking an indirect dig at the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Soon several celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ashoke Pandit, Kay Kay Menon, Vivek Agnihotri, and Anupam Kher slammed the actress for her tweet.

For unversed, Richa tweeted in reaction to a statement by Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi who commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, now Richa Chadda’s tweet has sparked an uproar. Boycott Fukrey and Boycott Bollywood are trending on Twitter. Many social media users slammed the actress and called for a boycott of Richa’s upcoming film, Fukrey 3. One user tweeted, “Waiting for fukery 3 so that #BoycottFukrey3 Flop actress, don’t have respect for our soldiers,” while another user tweeted, “What is the status of you people in front of the Indian Army. You can do anything for money. Be ashamed of what you have said..#RichaChadha #BoycottFukrey3.”

A third user tweeted, “Boycott struggle continues, now it’s Fukrey3’s turn, Boycott fukrey3 for a slap to richa chadha for insulting indian army. put her in her place, Bollywood is eating our culture like termites so boycott is necessary.” Take a look at some of the tweets below:

After several Bollywood stars took a jibe at Richa Chadda for her tweet against the Indian Army, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) appealed to the state government of Maharashtra and police authorities to take “due cognizance” of the statement and “initiate necessary action against the actress.

Fukrey 3 is the third installment of the sleeper hit series which started in 2013. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film stars Richa in her iconic role as Bholi Punjaban. Besides her, it also has Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma.

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Cast Salary Revealed! Ajay Devgn Took Home Almost Half Of The Film’s Budget As Akshaye Khanna Charged Whopping 2.5 Crore

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out